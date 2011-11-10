CFTC launches investigation into bankrupt MF Global

WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. futures regulator
on Thursday announced it has launched a formal investigation
into bankrupt brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said while the
agency generally does not comment on investigations, it decided
it was "is in the public interest to confirm" this particular
review.
The agency also said Jill Sommers, a Republican CFTC
commissioner, would take the lead on matters related to MF
Global. She replaces Chairman Gary Gensler who has recused
himself from the investigation.
U.S. regulators are undertaking a sweeping review into the
business practices of failed futures brokerage MF Global
MFGLQ.PK as they search for roughly $600 million in missing
customer money. The FBI also has shown a preliminary interest
in regulatory probes looking into the missing funds.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)