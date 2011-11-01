UPDATE 1-CME suspends MF Global as clearing member

(Adds background)
Oct 31 The CME Group said late on Monday
it has suspended MF Global Inc as a member of the
exchange as the broker-dealer filed for U.S. Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection.
"The President of the Clearing House is announcing that MF
Global Inc is deemed insolvent and is automatically suspended as
a clearing member," the CME said in a notice.
Earlier in the day, the CME along with exchange operator
ICE, limited trading for customers of the 200-year-old futures
brokerage's trade to liquidations only, as the firm's sudden
collapse in less than a week made it the biggest U.S. casualty
of European debt crisis.
Trading activity in gold, crude oil and grain futures slowed
to a crawl as the bankruptcy forced a chaotic scramble to
untangle trading positions. MF Global brokers were barred from
trading floors, according to Chicago traders.
Commodities such as natural gas and crude where MF Global
had a strong presence, have been hit harder than others.
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)