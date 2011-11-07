CME issues hold notice for accounts transferred from MF Global

Nov 6 The CME Group issued a notice of 'hold' to its clients late Sunday for any accounts transferred from MF Global, saying it was verifying the collateral allocated to each customer involved in the bulk transfer of positions from the futures brokerage.

The CME, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, has directed members to delay the distribution of transferred funds and proceeds of the liquidation of any transferred positions until the calculation is over.

The calculation is expected to be completed by the close of business on Tuesday, Nov 8.

"'New' funds deposited by customers may be freely withdrawn. We will notify firms promptly as customers' accounts are verified and the hold is lifted," the CME said in its notice. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)