CHICAGO Oct 31 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME.O) said on Monday that customers of broker-dealer MF Global MF.N were limited to liquidating their positions.

The exchange, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, said it would no longer recognize MF Global, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as a guarantor for floor trading. (Reporting by Sam Nelson, Writing by K.T. Arasu)