UPDATE 1-CME to tap slush fund to help MF Global clients

CHICAGO Nov 11 CME Group Inc (CME.O) will
provide a $300 million guarantee to prod the trustee of failed
broker MF Global into releasing frozen customer funds, and for
the first time tapped a slush fund to help offset any losses to
futures traders stemming from the failure.
Regulators have been unable to find some $600 million in
missing customer funds after MF Global filed for bankruptcy
late last month. The bankruptcy trustee has refused to release
a large chunk of the customer assets that backed MF Global
trades, and CME's guarantee is aimed at giving the trustee the
ability to to release more.
Some $50 million of the newly released funds come from CME
Trust, which in recent years has been used to make charitable
donations but was originally established more than 40 years ago
by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to provide financial
protection to customers in the event a broker, or futures
commission merchant, became insolvent or unable to meet its
obligations.
"Though CME Clearing does not guarantee FCM-held assets,
CME Group is willing to provide a $250 million financial
guarantee to the trustee to give the trustee greater latitude
to make an interim distribution of cash to customers now, given
the monumental task he faces to sort through considerable data
and claims in order to complete the MF Global liquidation and
make distributions to creditors," CME said in a statement. "
"Additionally, CME Trust will provide $50 million to CME
Group market participants in the event there is a shortfall at
the conclusion of the Trustee's distribution process," it said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Bernard Orr)