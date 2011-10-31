UPDATE 1-INSIGHT: Did Corzine's risk taking cripple MF Global?

IN AWE"
MF Global drew down on its credit lines, saw some clients
switch money to other brokers, and its shares lost more than
two-thirds of their value.
For Corzine, who was brought in to run MF Global on the
recommendation of his former Goldman colleague Christopher
Flowers, the past week's events have hit not only his
reputation but his wealth.
In March 2010, the day after MF Global announced his
arrival, the company's shares rose 10 percent. "People were in
awe of him," said Mike Fitzpatrick, a former oil broker and
trader at MF Global.
But the 2.5 million options he received as a signing
bonus, exercisable at $9.25 a share, are now underwater. MF
stock closed Oct. 28 at $1.20 a share.
He will also have lost money on purchases of 440,000 MF
Global shares he made in June 2010, and June and August of
2011 for himself and a trust for his children. He paid at
least $5.25 per share, with many bought for more than $7.00.
To see how quickly MF Global and Corzine have fallen,
consider that in August, the firm sold debt with a provision
that promised investors a full percentage point hike in
interest if its CEO moved into a government role in
particular.
Corzine had occasionally been touted in the media as a
possible Treasury Secretary in an Obama administration,
perhaps replacing current incumbent Timothy Geithner, and
following in the footsteps of his former Goldman rival Henry
Paulson.
At Goldman, he leveraged a naturally gregarious
personality and trading skills to win the coveted role of
partner just five years after joining the firm's bond division
in 1975. By 1994 he was elevated to be chairman and chief
executive.
That same year, Goldman amassed over $2 billion of losses
that nearly erased its income from banking and caused an
unusually large number of partners to leave.
Many investment bankers, who complained that their
businesses required little capital, laid the loss at Corzine's
door, according to former Goldman banker Jonathan Knee in his
book "The Accidental Investment Banker."
Corzine, who was the son of a farmer in Illinois, was able
to deflect the criticism by renewing his campaign to take the
firm public and gain a new source of capital for its trading
needs.
Many active and retired partners opposed the plan, but by
quickly restoring Goldman to profitability and promoting
Paulson in 1998 to become his deputy, Corzine won valuable
support.
Corzine later lost out to Paulson in a power struggle,
though, and by May 1999, as the IPO went forward and made
Goldman's partners millionaires many times over, he resigned
and soon turned to politics.
Deploying $62 million of his IPO bounty, he campaigned as
a Democrat dark-horse candidate in primary and general
elections for a U.S. Senate seat from New Jersey. Despite
refusing to release his income tax records and gaffes such as
when he joked about Italians who make "cement shoes" and were
defended by Jewish lawyers, he won the election.
After one term in which he made only a modest number of
headlines, Corzine in 2005 successfully campaigned to become
New Jersey governor. He lost his campaign for reelection in
2009 to Republican Chris Christie and a few months later
answered the call from Flowers, whose private equity firm J.C.
Flowers had invested $300 million in MF Global in 2008, and
joined the firm.
While he has many fans on Wall Street and beyond, some say
his business and political careers are unlikely to recover
from this latest blow. Whatever the outcome of talks over a
sale or a restructuring few see much of a role for Corzine in
MF Global's future.
"At the end of the day, for all his accomplishments, he
will be remembered for MF," said a former finance executive at
Goldman who now works at a competitor.
