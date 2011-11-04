CORRECTED - INSIGHT-UPDATE 1-Did Corzine's risk taking cripple MF Global?

(Corrects size of original JC Flowers investment in third-to-last paragraph to $150 million not $300 million. The error also appeared in an earlier version)

* MF Global's Corzine told traders to drive firm's profits

* Concern about ramping up risk at highly leveraged firm

* Was under pressure because interest income was crashing

* Some inside the firm were skeptical of strategy

By Dan Wilchins and Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK, Oct 31 In early April, Jon Corzine was in a tough spot. MF Global, the company he had run for the previous year, was about to post a fourth-quarter loss, marking its fourth successive fiscal year of red ink.

For the former Goldman Sachs chief, it was a setback to his efforts to turn MF Global around. He had just announced a plan for the bank to boost trading risk by holding more assets on its books, both to help customers and to bet on markets.

He needed his traders to step up their game, and he called a group of them into a conference room at its Manhattan headquarters to lay out the plan.

"He basically told us that it was up to us to drive the profits of the firm," said a former MF Global trader who was in the room.

The trading, particularly in debt from troubled euro zone nations in the past year, has instead driven the firm to the brink of collapse, making it possibly the most prominent U.S. casualty yet from the euro zone crisis. It has also badly hurt his business image, and reduced the former New Jersey governor's chances of ever making a political comeback.

Corzine could not be reached for comment and MF Global declined comment. The firm was in talks with possible buyers on Sunday, though sources said all options were on the table as it had hired restructuring and bankruptcy advisers.

MF Global's fate has raised questions about whether the 64-year-old Corzine's affinity for risk-taking has finally caught up to him after a career that took him to the top echelons of Wall Street and then into politics as a U.S. senator and to the New Jersey state governor's mansion.

Corzine still has supporters on Wall Street who argue that he was caught in a perfect storm but his detractors argue there have long been signs that Corzine could take imprudent risks. They point to Goldman Sachs' major trading losses under his watch in 1994, or when he sustained serious injuries in 2007 as a passenger in a speeding sports utility vehicle while not wearing a seat belt .

In trying to become what some dubbed a mini-Goldman, Corzine's MF Global may have leveraged its bets too much and may not have paid enough attention to risk management.

He said in a call with analysts last Tuesday that MF Global sought to "take advantage of dislocations" in the sovereign debt market by buying what it saw as relatively low risk paper.

In interviews with more than a dozen former employees and competitors, a portrait emerges of Corzine struggling to transform the firm by ramping up risk. His strategic shift did not sit well with some employees, and came at a time when credit ratings agencies and financial markets are very unforgiving of high-risk strategies.

SINKING RATES PROBLEM

Retooling MF Global, whose roots trace back to a sugar brokerage started in London more than 200 years ago, was clearly necessary. Like other futures brokers its revenue was under pressure long before Corzine arrived in March 2010.

The brokers rely on commissions from executing trades, from clearing trades, and from the interest income they get from the cash collateral received from clients.

Interest revenue has been under sustained pressure throughout the U.S. economy given the Federal Reserve's decision to drop its benchmark rate to near zero, and to keep it there for a long time.

In its fiscal year ended in March, MF Global booked just $287 million of net interest income, a 43 percent decline from $502 million three years earlier.

"The business model isn't what it used to be," said Patrick Arbor, a former chairman of the Chicago Board of Trade and a long-time executive of a clearing broker.

Corzine could have shrunk MF Global's balance sheet or restructured. With the support of the board - which in a recent regulatory filing applauded Corzine's choice - he embarked on the strategy of transforming the company into what the filing described as "a commodities- and capital markets-focused investment bank."

While before, MF Global would link buyers up with sellers, or place trades on an exchange, the company would now hold an inventory of securities, potentially sitting on positions for longer, and betting on their price movements.

Carrying inventories usually requires more capital. But it seemed like a good move at a time when larger banks such as Goldman were being forced to limit their risk-taking because of increased regulation, according to a company presentation.

It was a big change for MF Global's employees, who had been more used to a conservative approach from management.

"If the market went against you and you had a problem, you got rid of it immediately. You never held onto positions," said Michael Gurka, who worked at MF Global from 2002 through 2006.

Another former employee recalled how risk averse MF Global had been in the past: "If a client wanted to sell in a panic situation, I couldn't buy it at 20 and sell it three days later at 30. If I bought something, I had to sell it to someone else immediately."

The repositioning has forced Corzine to lay off nearly 1,400 people and add 1,100 new employees, according to an MF Global presentation, bringing the staff total to nearly 2,900 at the end of September.