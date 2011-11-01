RPT-FACTBOX-MF Global's top creditors, equity investors

Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, a futures brokerage run by former Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) chief Jon Corzine, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The following list shows MF Global's 10 largest unsecured creditors, as shown by the company's bankruptcy petition: UNSECURED CREDITOR NATURE OF CLAIM AMOUNT OF CLAIM JPMorgan Chase Bank NA as Trustee Bond debt $1.2 bln Deutsche Bank Trust Co Americas, as Trustee for 6.25 pct notes due 2016 Bond debt 325 mln Deutsche Bank Trust Co Americas, as Trustee for 3.375 pct notes due 2018 Bond debt 325 mln Deutsche Bank Trust Co Americas, as Trustee for 1.875 pct notes due 2016 Bond debt 287.5 mln Deutsche Bank Trust Co Americas, as Trustee for 9 pct notes due 2038 Bond debt 78.6 mln Headstrong Services LLC Unknown 3.9 mln CNBC Unknown 845,397 Sullivan & Cromwell Unknown 596,939 Caplin Systems Ltd Unknown 427,520 Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Unknown 388,000

MF Global said it had 164.89 million common shares outstanding as of June 30. The following list shows owners of 5 percent or more of any class of MF Global voting stock as of Sept. 30, as shown by the company's bankruptcy petition.

NUMBER OF PERCENTAGE OF BENEFICIAL OWNER SHARES COMMON STOCK FMR LLC 13,917,938 8.44 Guardian Life Insurance Co 12,879,811 7.81 Fine Capital Partners LP 12,157,645 * 7.37 Cadian Capital Management LLC 10,180,286 6.17 TIAA-CREF 9,520,582 5.77 Piper Jaffray Cos 9,132,597 5.54 Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 8,920,497 5.41 Rydex Security Global Investors LLC 8,456,992 5.13 * Number taken from Sept. 30 regulatory filing

MF Global said that as of June 30, it also had outstanding 1.5 million Series A preferred shares issued to J.C. Flowers, and 403,550 Series B preferred shares. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)