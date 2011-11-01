版本:
RPT-FACTBOX-MF Global's top creditors, equity investors

 Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, a futures
brokerage run by former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) chief Jon Corzine,
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The
following list shows MF Global's 10 largest unsecured
creditors, as shown by the company's bankruptcy petition:
UNSECURED CREDITOR            NATURE OF CLAIM  AMOUNT OF CLAIM
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA
  as Trustee                  Bond debt        $1.2 bln
Deutsche Bank Trust Co
  Americas, as Trustee for
  6.25 pct notes due 2016     Bond debt           325 mln
Deutsche Bank Trust Co
  Americas, as Trustee for
  3.375 pct notes due 2018    Bond debt           325 mln
Deutsche Bank Trust Co
  Americas, as Trustee for
  1.875 pct notes due 2016    Bond debt           287.5 mln
Deutsche Bank Trust Co
  Americas, as Trustee for
  9 pct notes due 2038        Bond debt            78.6 mln
Headstrong Services LLC       Unknown               3.9 mln
CNBC                          Unknown                 845,397
Sullivan & Cromwell           Unknown                 596,939
Caplin Systems Ltd            Unknown                 427,520
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
  Katz                        Unknown                 388,000
 MF Global said it had 164.89 million common shares
outstanding as of June 30. The following list shows owners of 5
percent or more of any class of MF Global voting stock as of
Sept. 30, as shown by the company's bankruptcy petition.
                                 NUMBER OF    PERCENTAGE OF
BENEFICIAL OWNER                    SHARES       COMMON STOCK
FMR LLC                             13,917,938   8.44
Guardian Life Insurance Co          12,879,811   7.81
Fine Capital Partners LP            12,157,645 * 7.37
Cadian Capital Management LLC       10,180,286   6.17
TIAA-CREF                            9,520,582   5.77
Piper Jaffray Cos                    9,132,597   5.54
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP         8,920,497   5.41
Rydex Security Global Investors LLC  8,456,992   5.13
 * Number taken from Sept. 30 regulatory filing
 MF Global said that as of June 30, it also had outstanding
1.5 million Series A preferred shares issued to J.C. Flowers,
and 403,550 Series B preferred shares.
 (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

