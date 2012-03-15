UPDATE 2-MF Global customers may see more payback

* Trustee seeks $600 mln distribution for customers who
traded on US exchanges
* Seeks $50 mln distribution for customers who traded on
foreign exchanges
* Payouts would come out of $1.4 bln liability reserve fund
* Plan still needs court approval; customer group supports
it
By Nick Brown
March 15 The trustee liquidating MF
Global's broker-dealer is asking a bankruptcy court
for permission to distribute an additional $600 million to U.S.
exchange customers whose accounts were frozen when the futures
broker collapsed.
Trustee James Giddens announced the plan in court papers on
Thursday, saying he would also seek to distribute as much as $50
million to customers who traded on foreign exchanges, and $35
million to certain customers who hold physical property such as
gold bars.
Customers who trade on U.S. exchanges have already received
payouts amounting to roughly $3.9 billion, or about 72 percent
of the value of their accounts. The latest payouts, if approved
by Judge Martin Glenn in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan,
would increase that recovery percentage to more than 80 percent,
Giddens estimated.
The payouts would represent a payback of about 10 percent
for customers who trade on foreign exchanges, a group that has
seen no recovery as of yet, Giddens said.
The broker-dealer's parent, MF Global Holdings Ltd, filed
for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after revealing $6.3 billion in
exposure to risky European sovereign debt.
An estimated $1.6 billion that went missing from customer
accounts - the result of improper use of those funds to cover
corporate transactions, according to a Giddens report in
February - has been the subject of ongoing investigations from
federal regulators. The company's former CEO, ex-New Jersey
Governor Jon Corzine, resigned in November.
'AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE'
If approved at an April 12 court hearing, the payouts would
be made "as quickly as possible," Giddens spokesman Kent Jarrell
told Reuters on Thursday, but no specific time frame was given.
The latest proposed distributions would go out on a rolling
basis, the trustee said in court papers - a departure from
previous payouts, which were made in bulk. This round would be
paid out as customer claims are processed and validated, a
procedure that remains ongoing, Giddens said.
It would also be contingent on customers agreeing to accept
Giddens' determination on the validity of their claims, Jarrell
said. Customers who object to those determinations would not be
paid while their objections were pending, he explained.
The payouts would come mainly from about $1.4 billion the
trustee has been holding in reserve in anticipation of claims
against the broker-dealer from MF Global affiliates and other
parties.
Giddens feels comfortable reducing that pot by the roughly
$685 million sum of the three proposed transfers, Jarrell said.
"That's his judgment call, and that's a judgment he has
made," Jarrell said.
One customer advocate said Giddens' willingness to part with
a chunk of his reserve suggests that claims against the
brokerage are meritless.
"It tells me these claims are what we thought they were -
totally illegitimate," said John Roe, spokesman for the
Commodity Customer Coalition. "No one has a legitimate claim on
customer property."
There would still be around $750 million in reserve, and
foreign MF Global entities have asserted about $350 million in
claims against the brokerage, Giddens said in court papers.
In the past, some customers, including the coalition, have
objected to Giddens' proposed methods for distributing money to
customers.
Roe does not see that happening with the latest plan.
"I can't really see how anyone could object to it," he said.
"It's another eight-to-ten cents for clients."
The bankruptcy is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.