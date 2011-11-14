UPDATE 2-Former MF Global workers sue over firings

* Workers say they were illegally fired without warning

* Broker-dealer trustee says acted appropriately

* Trustee subpoenas former MF Global employees (Recasts; adds trustee comment, subpoenas, bylines)

By Jonathan Stempel and Nick Brown

Nov 14 Futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK was sued by former employees who said they were not given required notice before last Friday's firing of all 1,066 workers at its broker-dealer unit. [ID:nN1E7AA0SJ]

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on Monday, two weeks after MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection.

It comes as James Giddens, the court-appointed trustee liquidating the MF Global Inc broker-dealer unit, tries to locate about $600 million missing from customer accounts.

On Friday, he issued a subpoena to examine employees of the parent company, without publicly naming them.

The lawsuit, which does not name the broker-dealer unit as a defendant, said workers did not receive 60 days notice, as required under federal and New York state labor law.

Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens, said the trustee "acted appropriately" in connection with the job losses.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status, and to ensure payment of unpaid wages and bonuses, commissions and other benefits as MF Global works through the bankruptcy process.

The plaintiffs are Pierre-Yvan Desparois, a former vice president in credit risk management at MF Global's New York office, and Todd Thielmann, a former floor broker in its Chicago office.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy after its bets on European sovereign debt unnerved investors, credit agencies, customers and counterparties, causing liquidity to disappear.

Chief Executive Jon Corzine, one of Wall Street's best known executives, resigned four days later. Prior to taking over MF Global, Corzine had been a governor and U.S. senator for New Jersey, and had also run Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N).

The $600 million shortfall has spawned probes by federal authorities, including the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Separately, Giddens on Friday asked for court permission to reject eight MF Global leases and subleases.

Among the affected properties are MF Global's 62,000-square-foot Midtown Manhattan headquarters, as well as offices in Boston, Dallas and San Francisco.

The lawsuit is Thielmann et al v. MF Global Finance USA Inc et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York. No. 11-ap-02880. The main bankruptcy case is In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd et al in the same court, No. 11-15059. (Reporting by Nick Brown and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)