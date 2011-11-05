CORRECTED - Iowa farmers feel ripples of MF Global bankruptcy

(Corrects that broker Ries has chosen to guarantee funds, not
* Iowan broker promises to cover clients' MF Global funds
* Ken Ries says the action may cost him over $1 million
* Clients "disgusted" with lack of funds, information
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Nov 4 MF Global Holdings Ltd's MFGLQ.PK
bankruptcy has sent shockwaves through a little Iowa town,
where a local broker said he felt a moral obligation to
guarantee more than $1 million in funds he placed for farmers
at the futures brokerage.
Ken Ries, the 62-year-old owner of Ries Ag Marketing, has
been clearing through MF Global and Refco since opening his
commodity brokerage and grain dealer in 1987.
In an interview from his home in the farmland outside of
Ryan, Iowa, Ries said he might wind up covering client funds --
all from farmers in eastern Iowa -- that have not yet been
accounted for. MF Global and its regulators are searching for
some $600 million worth of funds that went missing in the chaos
of its bankruptcy this week.
MF Global did not immediately return a request for comment.
Neither MF Global nor Jon Corzine have been charged with any
wrongdoing. Corzine, a former chief executive at Goldman Sachs
& Co (GS.N), stepped down as MF Global Holdings Ltd's chairman
and chief executive on Friday. [ID:nN1E7A311V]
Ries, whose family still operates farms in the area, said
he sent a letter to more than 100 aggrieved clients who have
been waiting for their money since MF Global filed for
bankruptcy.
He promised to cover any funds that MF Global did not
reimburse -- "every penny guaranteed" -- once all the
regulatory investigations and litigations had been completed.
Ries expressed frustration at the lack of information from
MF Global and what he described as a lack of accountability by
regulators and Corzine.
On Friday, Corzine expressed "great sadness" about the
firm's bankruptcy and its impact on clients and employees.
Reis said calls to MF Global offices have mostly been met
by busy signals. When he reached representatives on the phone,
they were unable to provide him with any concrete information
on when his clients' money would be available.
The bankrupt brokerage, however, transferred 58 percent of
his clients' accounts to a new clearing firm, ADM Investor
Services, on Friday. Ries is hoping accounts that have cash but
no open trades will be transferred over the weekend.
"My clients have been pretty disgusted all week with the
way MF Global has been handling it," said Ries. "They've been
led to believe over the years that the money was somewhat
self-insured with the industry and I was too."
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York)