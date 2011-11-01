Don't taint us with the MF Global brush, rivals say

* Brokers needed to replace lost interest income
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Nov 1 MF Global's attempts to juice
returns with leveraged bets on European debt were an
understandable response to years of profit-sapping ultra-low
interest rates, rival brokers say.
But they said that much less risky business has helped
revive the fortunes of the independent futures commission
merchants that are vital cogs in global markets.
FCMs weathered a dramatic shift to electronic trading on
many of the world's exchanges. Then, they had to remake their
business to contend with the ultra-low U.S. interest rate
policy that the Federal Reserve adopted to boost the economy
since the 2008 financial crisis has deprived them of interest
income from collateral that they had grown accustomed to.
Corzine's solution was to remake MF Global as a full-scale
investment bank with risky trading on its own books, replete
with a $6 billion bet on euro zone debt. Others say they are
thriving by delving deeper into niche markets, offering broader
services and even raising fees.
"What happened since 2008, with interest rates at zero, is
that (the old) business approach doesn't work anymore," says
Sean O'Connor, chief executive with INTL FCStone LLC (INTL.O),
one of the leading independent brokers who has expanded into
new markets through acquisitions and advisory services.
"Generally the industry has been unprofitable for two to
three years now and that pressures FCMs (futures commission
merchants) to make up the difference," O'Connor told Reuters.
"I imagine that's what MF Global was trying to do. They were
trying to change it so they could run a profitable business."
The revelation on Tuesday that MF Global -- which has filed
for bankruptcy in the most jarring financial collapse since
Lehman Brothers -- had failed to protect all of its segregated
customers accounts has had a further chilling effect on the
financial industry, making it more critical than ever to draw a
sharp distinction between MF Global and the business model.
If indications of a misappropriation of funds by MF Global
are proven, customers may begin to question the benefit of
sticking with a smaller, independent broker. Memories of Refco,
which collapsed in 2005 after revelations of fraud, are still
fresh enough for many traders.
"If they do ultimately pierce the segregated account
structure or concept, your money's not safe anywhere," said one
veteran fund manager who had removed his funds from MF Global
accounts last week.
NO RATE
The business of futures broking has been through a tough
ten years. First came the rise of the electronic platform that
cut the need for a middle man, reduced commissions to spare
pocket change and rendered many floor brokers obsolete.
Then came the financial crisis in 2008, which reduced U.S.
interest rates to near zero, sapping the steady stream of
revenue that brokers had extracted from managing billions of
dollars in customer accounts and collateral.
This isn't a big issue for the biggest brokers, which are
uniformly investment banks like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP
Morgan (JPM.N), which can use broking to complement other
services. MF Global was the only non-bank among the 10 biggest
FCMs, which as a whole control over 80 percent of funds.
Smaller brokers have been forced to try everything, within
their limits, to squeeze yield out of client's money to
generate profits. Corzine, however, went to an extreme by
taking a $6 billion punt on euro zone debt that ultimately
brought down the 230-year old firm, they say.
"This was patent stupidity on the part of (MF) management
and nothing more," Dennis Gartman, a former floor trader who
publishes a commodities industry newsletter, told Reuters.
While MF Global was by far the largest independent broker
at three times the size of the nearest peer, it had suffered a
slow exodus of its customer business over the past year. Money
in segregated accounts fell by more than $1 billion or nearly
14 percent from a year ago, according to regulatory data.
Others have taken a different route.
Interactive Brokers LLC, the all-electronic firm that had
been in talks last weekend to buy part of MF Global, has
prospered by driving higher volume. They opened new offices in
Tokyo and Mumbai last year.
"We've always made money off of commissions and have not
had to rely on interest rates," says Steve Sanders, senior vice
president of marketing at the privately held firm.
Meanwhile, FCStone has selectively picked up assets to
fortify its business, such as the purchase earlier this year of
Hencorp Becstone Futures L.C., a mid-size broker that gave the
firm a foothold in the coffee market.
It remains small, having maintained an FCM market share of
just under 1 percent for most of this year, but income rose 55
percent in the second quarter. Shareholders have lauded it even
as MF Global fails: Since the beginning of 2009, its shares are
up nearly 70 percent; since the start of October, as MF
Global's spiral deepened, FCStone is up 18 percent.
"FCMs have to re-price their services or interest rates
have to go up. FCMs do a lot for their customers -- they
provide capital, take risk and provide clearing operational
services as well as all the systems that entails and that needs
to be priced accordingly," says O'Connor.
