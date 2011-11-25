UPDATE 2-INTL FCStone to acquire MF Global's UK metals arm

(Adds details, comment)
* Sale safeguards 50 jobs, includes LME ring-dealing seat
* Fred Demler to lead metals LME futures, derivatives
business
By Susan Thomas and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S.-based broker
INTL FCSTone will buy the entire UK metals unit of
defunct broker MF Global Holdings, including its people and
London Metal Exchange (LME) ring-dealing seat, securing a
significant role in metals with a single deal.
It said on Friday the purchase comes with MF Global's mostly
London-based team of 50 people, including its head of metals
Fred Demler, who will now lead FCStone's global metals LME
futures and derivatives business.
"This was too good an opportunity," said a source familiar
with the situation. "They've made a quantum leap (in expanding
the metals business), but it's difficult to take on without the
facilities MF Global had."
FCStone, a Fortune 500 company, is one of six futures
commission merchants selected to take the accounts of MF Global
in the United States since it filed for bankruptcy protection on
Oct. 31.
"MF Global had been mismanaged but the underlying (metals)
unit should be good business," said Fairfax analyst John Meyer.
FC Stone also becomes a Category One ring-dealing member of
the LME, giving it the right to trade on the LME' open outcry
floor, one of the world's last, and fill the booths on the
trading pit left empty since MF Global's demise.
The move is seen as a vote of confidence in the LME's open
outcry trading, as it prepares to open its books to potential
suitors who could possibly try to shut the ring in favour of
more electronic trading.
"It's very encouraging," said Peter Childs, LME's head of
price discovery. "It's certainly good for the ring, it's good
for the LME as a whole and its users, and it's good to get back
up to capacity again on the ring, with 12 members."
FC Stone has been adding muscle in the metals business,
having bought UK-based broker Ambrian Commodities in April and
got approval to be a Category 2 member of the LME at the end of
September.
"I'm not really surprised. We're at a place where investors
and companies want to be overweight in commodities," said a
trader at a Category One member.
"For the floor it's good, it shows it's still valued enough
for someone to want to take on a team. Category 1 (members) have
an advantage because we hear things faster, we're lucky to have
a floor."
BRISK COMPETITION
Competition for MF Global UK's metals assets has been brisk,
with trading volumes on the LME hitting records and some
shareholders jostling to shore up interests ahead of any
potential sale.
On Wednesday, administrators KPMG said J.P. Morgan
had won a bidding process to buy all of MF Global's shareholding
in the LME, increasing its stake to become the biggest
shareholder.
J.P. Morgan, also a ring-dealing member, now has stronger
input into any changes proposed by suitors while making a profit
from any sale, but retains the option to team up with others to
block a takeover, analysts and industry sources said.
"Any of the exchanges that could mount a successful bid (for
the LME) would likely want to go electronic and close the
floor," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said.
"With JP Morgan increasing its stake and now FC Stone
entering, hopefully it gives some opposition to that plan."
(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal;
Editing by Anthony Barker)