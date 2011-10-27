Fitch downgrades MF Global; cites risk-taking

Oct 27 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N and placed it on Rating Watch Negative due to the futures brokerage's "continued challenges in establishing a sustainable level of profitability and improving its leverage profile."

The ratings agency said it adjusted MF Global's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+/B', from 'BBB/F2'. "(I)ncreased risk taking activities have resulted in sizeable concentrated positions relative to the firm's capital base, leaving MF vulnerable to potential credit deterioration and/or significant margin calls," Fitch said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)