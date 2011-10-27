Fitch downgrades MF Global; cites risk-taking

Oct 27 Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded MF
Global Holdings Ltd MF.N and placed it on Rating Watch
Negative due to the futures brokerage's "continued challenges
in establishing a sustainable level of profitability and
improving its leverage profile."
The ratings agency said it adjusted MF Global's Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+/B', from 'BBB/F2'. "(I)ncreased
risk taking activities have resulted in sizeable concentrated
positions relative to the firm's capital base, leaving MF
vulnerable to potential credit deterioration and/or significant
margin calls," Fitch said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)