MF Global trustee to share info with investigators

* To share some documents with officials probing fund
shortfall
* Documents include physical documents and emails - sources
* Deal ends weeks of negotiation over flow of information
By Nick Brown
Feb 14 The trustee for bankrupt MF Global
Holdings Ltd agreed to share internal documents with
officials investigating a massive shortfall in the firm's
customer accounts, resolving weeks of negotiations over access
to the information.
In a court filing on Tuesday, Louis Freeh, the trustee
charged with managing MF Global's assets in bankruptcy, said he
will turn over communications related to customer accounts and
other business operations to investigators including the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities & Exchange
Commission, and James Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF
Global's broker-dealer unit.
The information includes emails and physical documents sent
between MF Global employees, according to two people with
knowledge of the trustee's operations.
The bulk are emails either sent or received by someone in MF
Global's general counsel's office, one of the people said. They
generally have to do with legal advice offered by both in-house
and external legal counsel, according to the court filing.
Freeh had initially claimed attorney-client privilege over
the documents, keeping them private, the filing said.
Under the agreement, he will hand over documents pertaining
to the two-week period between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, the day MF
Global filed for bankruptcy, the filing said.
The deal is a compromise between Freeh and Giddens, one of
the people said. Giddens had initially sought access to a wider
range of information, one of the people said.
"We applaud the decision by Mr. Freeh," Kent Jarrell, a
spokesman for Giddens, said on Tuesday. "We had been working
with Freeh's office since December to try to get an agreement,
which will help all the investigations currently under way into
the demise of MF Global."
Giddens had previously waived any assertion of
attorney-client privilege.
Giddens, along with officials at the SEC, the CFTC, and U.S.
attorneys' offices in New York and Chicago, are investigating an
estimated $1.6 billion shortfall in accounts of customers of MF
Global's brokerage. Giddens said in a statement earlier this
month that the firm used customer money to cover corporate
transactions in the week leading up to its collapse.
Giddens, the SEC, the CFTC and both U.S. attorneys' offices
will have access to the documents under the agreement, according
to the court filing.
The SEC declined to comment. A representative for the CFTC
could not be immediately reached.
The deal still needs bankruptcy court approval. Judge Martin
Glenn, of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, is expected to
rule on Feb. 21.
The bankruptcy is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.