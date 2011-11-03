CFTC's Gensler says not in touch with MF's Corzine

WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. futures regulator Gary Gensler said he has not personally spoken to MF Global MFGLQ.PK chief Jon Corzine since the firm filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday.

Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, also told reporters on Thursday that the CFTC is "very much on the beat" on matters related to MF Global.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection after risky trades on European debt triggered its collapse. Regulators are attempting to account for a roughly $600 million shortfall in funds from customers' accounts. (Reporting by Christopher Doering; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)