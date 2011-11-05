Gensler to not participate in MF Global review -source

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 The head of the U.S. futures regulator working on a sweeping review into the business practices of failed futures brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK has said he will not be participating in any further parts of the inquiry.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Jon Corzine, who recently resigned as MF Global's chief executive, worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)at the same time and held prominent positions. They both left the investment bank in the late 1990s.

"I don't know if there is an official recusal but he's said he's not going to participate in the MFG inquiry. He's done with it," a source who has participated in meetings on MF Global said on Friday.

Gensler has not participated in meetings during the last few days, and has chosen to not participate in the review because he doesn't want to create an appearance of a conflict of interest, the source said.