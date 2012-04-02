MF Global judge weighs release of insurance money

* MF trustee seeking release of $25 mln in insurance funds
* Policies cover liability from acts of directors, employees
* Ex-CEO Corzine, other directors face civil suits
* Customers claim right to insurance funds
By Nick Brown and Aruna Viswanatha
April 2 An MF Global bankruptcy
trustee asked a judge on Monday to release $25 million in
insurance money to pay defense costs for Jon Corzine and other
former MF Global officers facing civil lawsuits over the
broker's October collapse.
If paid out now, the money -- part of $375 million in total
insurance funds from multiple policies -- could save the broker
from facing larger claims later, Lorenzo Marinuzzi, an attorney
for trustee Louis Freeh, said in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan. Freeh is managing the company's assets in bankruptcy.
Customers of MF Global's broker-dealer have argued they are
entitled to the funds to help fill an estimated $1.6 billion
hole in their trading accounts.
The money is currently frozen because the company is
bankrupt. The debate over the funds raises questions over
whether insurance policies are considered part of a bankruptcy
estate and who may be able to claim a right to insurance money.
The insurance policies cover liability stemming from
wrongful acts of employees, directors and officers, and in some
cases the company itself.
Corzine, who resigned on Nov. 4, and other past and present
MF Global officials face more than 20 lawsuits over the handling
of customer funds ahead of the firm's Oct. 31 collapse.
According to a February report from James Giddens, the
trustee in charge of trying to recover customer money, MF Global
staff misused customer cash to cover corporate transactions.
Defendants in the lawsuits must be afforded legal costs
under the policies or they could sue MF Global for more money
later, Marinuzzi said.
"We like to pick on Jon Corzine, who has a lot of money and
can probably pay his own defense costs, but if you're a
mid-level individual who was named in the suit because you
happened to be at the company, you don't have the money and you
have to get it," he said.
About $150 million of the insurance money is from policies
issued by MFG Assurance Co, MF Global's insurance unit. The rest
is from policies issued by U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. Officers
have submitted insurance claims for more than $8 million so far,
Marinuzzi said.
Judge Martin Glenn did not rule on the matter, but pressed
Marinuzzi on whether customers may have a right to it.
"If the commodity customers, for example, have tort claims
against the parent company, the pot is reduced if you pay out on
the insurance policies," Glenn said. "Every dollar paid under
the policies is one dollar less that's available for them."
Giddens may also argue that customers have a right to the
funds, his lawyer said. "We may have an interest in these
policies and insurance proceeds someday," attorney James Kobak
said. "We're anxious that as much as possible be preserved and
not be spent."
SEEKING A SMOKING GUN
A group of former MF Global customers, meanwhile, told
federal investigators in a memo dated Monday they believed they
had found evidence of criminal fraud at the company.
As customers sought to withdraw funds through wire transfers
in the final days of the firm, the Commodity Customer Coalition
said, MF Global did not wire the funds but instead issued checks
to the customers.
Those checks later bounced, but as MF Global overrode
customer requests for wire transfers, it was also wiring money
out of its customer segregated funds account to cover an
overdraft at an MF Global account at JPMorgan in the UK,
the customer group said.
Since checks can take days to clear while wire transfers
clear immediately, the group suggested MF Global made the change
to purposely slow redemptions. The time lag would artificially
reduce the assets MF Global was required to keep segregated
while not reducing the actual assets the firm had in the
customer bank account, the group said.
Representatives for Freeh and Giddens could not immediately
be reached for comment on the customer memo.
Reuters in February reported that authorities have struggled
to find clear criminal intent in MF Global's implosion.