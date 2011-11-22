US House panel sets Dec 15 hearing on MF Global

WASHINGTON Nov 22 A U.S. congressional
subcommittee plans a Dec. 15 hearing with regulators and top MF
Global officials to review the collapse of the bankrupt
brokerage firm, plagued by millions of dollars in missing money
and concerns over lax oversight.
The House Financial Services Subcommittee for Oversight
and Investigations has invited Jon Corzine, who resigned as MF
Global's MFGLQ.PK chief executive, and Bradley Abelow, the
firm's chief operating officer.
The panel also invited a series of regulators including
Robert Cook, director of the Securities and Exchange
Commission's division of trading and markets; Gary Gensler, the
head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission; and New York
Fed President William Dudley.
The hearing is the latest by congressional lawmakers
seeking to understand the collapse of MF Global and whether
regulators were properly monitoring the now-bankrupt
company.