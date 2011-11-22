US House panel sets Dec 15 hearing on MF Global

WASHINGTON Nov 22 A U.S. congressional subcommittee plans a Dec. 15 hearing with regulators and top MF Global officials to review the collapse of the bankrupt brokerage firm, plagued by millions of dollars in missing money and concerns over lax oversight.

The House Financial Services Subcommittee for Oversight and Investigations has invited Jon Corzine, who resigned as MF Global's MFGLQ.PK chief executive, and Bradley Abelow, the firm's chief operating officer.

The panel also invited a series of regulators including Robert Cook, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's division of trading and markets; Gary Gensler, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission; and New York Fed President William Dudley.

The hearing is the latest by congressional lawmakers seeking to understand the collapse of MF Global and whether regulators were properly monitoring the now-bankrupt company.