UPDATE 1-US House panel sets Dec 15 hearing on MF Global

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 A U.S. congressional subcommittee plans a Dec. 15 hearing with regulators and top MF Global officials to review the collapse of the bankrupt brokerage firm, plagued by missing customer money and concerns over lax oversight.

The House Financial Services Subcommittee for Oversight and Investigations has invited Jon Corzine, who resigned as MF Global's MFGLQ.PK chief executive, and Bradley Abelow, the firm's chief operating officer.

The panel also invited a series of regulators including Robert Cook, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's division of trading and markets; Gary Gensler, the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission; and New York Fed President William Dudley.

The hearing is the latest by congressional lawmakers seeking to understand the collapse of MF Global and whether regulators were properly monitoring the now-bankrupt company.

The Senate Agriculture Committee has set a hearing on Dec. 1 on financial market oversight with Gensler and Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, scheduled to testify.

MF Global had a half dozen regulators policing various parts of the firm, but no one clear watchdog responsible for the whole company.

The shortfall of commodity customer funds at MF Global may be around $1.2 billion, about double initial estimates from regulators, the trustee liquidating the company said on Monday.

Regulators are trying to determine what happened to the money and whether MF Global may have improperly mixed customer funds with its own -- a major violation of industry rules.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after risky trades on European debt triggered its collapse.

