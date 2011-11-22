UPDATE 1-US House panel sets Dec 15 hearing on MF Global

* House panel calls on Corzine, others to testify
* Hearing would be on Dec. 15
* Investigators continue search for missing money
(Adds details on investigation, other hearing, paragraphs
5-9)
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 A U.S. congressional
subcommittee plans a Dec. 15 hearing with regulators and top MF
Global officials to review the collapse of the bankrupt
brokerage firm, plagued by missing customer money and concerns
over lax oversight.
The House Financial Services Subcommittee for Oversight and
Investigations has invited Jon Corzine, who resigned as MF
Global's MFGLQ.PK chief executive, and Bradley Abelow, the
firm's chief operating officer.
The panel also invited a series of regulators including
Robert Cook, director of the Securities and Exchange
Commission's division of trading and markets; Gary Gensler, the
head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission; and New York
Fed President William Dudley.
The hearing is the latest by congressional lawmakers
seeking to understand the collapse of MF Global and whether
regulators were properly monitoring the now-bankrupt company.
The Senate Agriculture Committee has set a hearing on Dec.
1 on financial market oversight with Gensler and Mary Schapiro,
chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, scheduled
to testify.
MF Global had a half dozen regulators policing various
parts of the firm, but no one clear watchdog responsible for
the whole company.
The shortfall of commodity customer funds at MF Global may
be around $1.2 billion, about double initial estimates from
regulators, the trustee liquidating the company said on
Monday.
Regulators are trying to determine what happened to the
money and whether MF Global may have improperly mixed customer
funds with its own -- a major violation of industry rules.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after risky
trades on European debt triggered its collapse.
(Editing by David Gregorio)