MF Global judge sets hearing on cash transfers

Nov 16 A federal bankruptcy judge scheduled a
Thursday hearing on a request by the trustee overseeing the
bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd's MFGLQ.PK broker-dealer
unit to return about $520 million of cash to customers.
The hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in
New York is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).
James Giddens, the trustee, late Tuesday asked for court
permission to release the money, which he said represents close
to 60 percent of the client cash that has been frozen at the MF
Global Inc brokerage for more than two weeks. [ID:nL3E7MG0GP]
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)