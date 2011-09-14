UPDATE 2-MF Global to cut equities staff in Asia, Europe

* 30 percent of equities staff in Asia, Europe cut
* Plans to increase commodities business further
* Part of broader push toward commodities investment bank
Sept 14 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N will cut
more than 30 percent of its equities staff in Asia and Europe,
as the broker-dealer hones in on the commodities business, with
the eventual goal of becoming a full-service investment bank.
The New York-based firm, which is led by former Goldman
Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive Jon Corzine, will cut equity
sales, sales trading and research staff in both regions.
The job cuts are the latest in a series of steps taken by
Corzine to transform the company from a scrappy broker-dealer
into a commodities-focused investment bank. [ID:nL3E7IS34F]
While reducing its equities-related workforce, MF Global
said its commodities and global policy research businesses will
see growth.
"This realignment is part of the company's ongoing
transformation to a commodities-focused investment bank," Peter
Forlenza, MF Global's global head of equities, said in a
statement on Wednesday morning.
At a conference on Monday, Corzine said MF Global was in
the "fourth or fifth inning" of that restructuring plan,
expected to take three to five years. He discussed at length
the changes he has been implementing for employees since taking
over as CEO in March 2010.
Corzine said a "key number" showing MF Global's progress so
far is the 1,200 employees who left or have been fired over the
past year, representing about 37.5 percent of the initial
headcount of 3,200. Some have been replaced by new hires whose
goals are aligned with the company's vision, he said.
"We think we've upgraded people, put people in positions
that fit the strategic plan," Corzine said.
In the past, he said, MF Global had a "complete sales
commission mentality. Some people would have said (it was an)
'eat what you kill' kind of attitude" that was siloed in a way
that did not meet clients' needs.
Within the next three to six months, MF Global will be
putting in place a title system, Corzine said, to put employees
on a more structured career path and motivate better
performance and more collaboration.
MF Global had 2,600 employees as of Monday, Corzine said. A
spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about
employees affected by the layoffs announced Wednesday.
MF Global shares were recently up 0.6 percent at $4.89.
