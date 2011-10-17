Regulator directed MF Global to boost its capital - WSJ

Oct 16 U.S. broker-dealer MF Global Holdings Ltd
was told by the industry regulator to boost its net
capital in August following concerns about its exposure to
European debt, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the situation.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) directed
MF Global in August to "increase its required net capital" at
the company's main U.S. unit under Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) rules, the Journal said.
"Once it was clear that Finra was going to require a
different capital treatment, we reallocated capital to the
broker-dealer entity without delay," an MF Global spokeswoman
told the Journal.
The move underscores regulators' growing concerns about the
exposure of financial firms to sovereign debt seen as vulnerable
to possible restructuring or default, according to the
newspaper.
MF Global could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
