UPDATE 1-MF Global UK administrators mulls interim payments

By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Nov 18 MF Global's
administrator KPMG has told the failed futures broker's clients
they will get back much-needed funds before it had finally
settled all positions.
"Final distributions to clients will not be made until all
client risk positions have been liquidated or transferred and
all claims against have been validated. However, we are likely
to make interim distributions along the way," KPMG said on
Friday.
The pledge of early repayment offered some comfort to MF
Global clients who have become increasingly frustrated with KPMG
since MF Global collapsed on Oct.31.
Commodities traders in Europe and the United States have
complained that different exchanges and clearing houses charged
with unravelling client positions have taken different
approaches, with some closing positions while others have sought
to transfer open positions to other brokers.
Still unclear is the whereabouts of about $600 million of
customer funds unaccounted for since MF Global's Chapter 11
filing, and whether MF Global might have improperly mixed
customer funds with its own.
These matters are among those being investigated by federal
prosecutors, the Securities and Exchange Commission and
Commodity Futures Trading Commission. All are examining why MF
Global collapsed in the seventh-largest U.S. bankruptcy.
