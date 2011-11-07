MF Global UK administrators reconciling positions

LONDON Nov 7 Administrators to failed brokerage
MF Global's UK unit said on Monday they were
reconciling cash positions of the firm before paying out money
to anyone with a claim on the firm.
"KPMG is currently working to reconcile the cash positions
of the firm prior to making any distributions. Further
announcements will be made to customers regarding the process
for registering claims against the firm as soon as possible,"
KPMG said in an emailed statement.
The administrators said 954,000 client positions were still
open by the close of Friday.
It had unwound the company's entire foreign exchange
portfolio, with a notional value of $60 billion. In total it had
closed more than 650,000 MF Global UK positions since it was
placed in administration last week.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)