WRAPUP 1-NY Fed suspends MF Global, deal on future nears

* NY Fed suspends brokerage from new business with it
* Scrambling for a buyer, MF hired bankruptcy advisers
* Seen near sale of assets to Interactive Brokers -media
* Interactive Brokers may bid $1 bln for assets -WSJ
* Shares suspended in New York after last week's plunge
By Jonathan Spicer and Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK, Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N
was suspended from conducting new business with the New York
Fed on Monday, and its shares were halted, as the troubled
brokerage run by former Goldman executive Jon Corzine neared a
deal on its future.
MF Global scrambled through the weekend to find buyers for
all or part of the company, and it hired restructuring and
bankruptcy advisers, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
The tentative plan calls for MF Global's holding company to
file for bankruptcy protection and derivatives trader
Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) to buy the assets, The
Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times reported.
The company, which under Corzine ramped up more risky
proprietary trading, is suffering because of low interest rates
and bets it made on European sovereign debt, making it possibly
the most prominent U.S. casualty yet from the eurozone debt
crisis. [ID:nN1E79R0XG]
"The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has informed MF
Global Inc that it has been suspended from conducting new
business with the New York Fed," the Fed said.
"This suspension will continue until MF Global establishes,
to the satisfaction of the New York Fed, that MF Global is
fully capable of discharging the responsibilities set out in
the New York Fed's policy."
The company's shares were suspended before trading opened
in New York, pending a statement. Its 6.25 percent notes due
2016 were last trading at about 35 cents on the dollar, a
deeply distressed level, after touching a morning low of 15.
They were offered at par in August.
The company has declined to comment, even as its shares and
bonds plunged in recent days. In the past week, MF Global
posted a quarterly loss, its shares fell by two-thirds and its
credit ratings were cut to junk. [ID:nL3E7LP1ZA]
Interactive Brokers, am electronic broker-dealer and market
maker run by industry veteran Thomas Peterffy, would likely
make an initial bid of about $1 billion during a
court-supervised auction for the brokerage, the WSJ said.
Outside MF Global's headquarters in midtown Manhattan on
Monday, TV cameras were lined up but few people were entering
or leaving the building.
In London, MF Global clients said the company was not
taking on new business and they were closing out positions.
"It was quite difficult to get our money out on Friday,
because they had a lot of redemption calls," said a trader,
whose firm used MF Global as a brokerage.
"The company is not initiating any new position. They are
trying to close down positions that they already have with
clients that are open," the trader said.
MF Global was added in February by the New York Fed to the
list of financial firms that work directly with the U.S.
government to help manage monetary policy and sell U.S. debt,
known as primary dealers.
BANKRUPTCY ADVISERS
MF Global was in talks on Sunday with possible buyers,
aiming "squarely" to do a deal, though all options remained on
the table as the firm hired restructuring and bankruptcy
advisers, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The New York Times reported in its electronic edition that
by Sunday evening, the talks had narrowed to one bidder,
Interactive Brokers.
Sullivan & Cromwell's restructuring and mergers teams have
joined the long roster of those advising MF Global, one source
familiar with the situation said.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges was also hired to prepare potential
restructuring options, a second source familiar with the
situation said. The sources could not be identified by name
because the talks were not public.
Weil would focus on MF Global's UK subsidiary if it needed
to pursue a formal restructuring overseas, the Journal reported
in its electronic edition. The securities company also has
hired firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, the newspaper
said.
A number of interested parties were considering several
possible deals on Sunday, including buying all or parts of MF
Global, said one source briefed on the matter.
"The goal is squarely for some sort of M&A transaction,"
the source said, adding the situation was "fluid."
Corzine, who became CEO in March last year after a term as
New Jersey's governor, has been trying to transform MF Global
from a brokerage that mainly places customers' trades on
exchanges into an investment bank that bets with its own
capital.
MF Global has given potential buyers limited information
about its financials and has not set up a data room for bidders
to conduct due diligence, a buy-side source said earlier.
The source, who is looking in to deals both for the whole
company and for its parts, said the company's positions are big
and hard to value, especially the firm's sovereign risk
exposure.
"How do you put a price on that? How do you get a deal done
when the right side of the balance sheet keeps moving so
dramatically?" the source said.
The company hired boutique investment bank Evercore
Partners Inc (EVR.N) to help find a buyer, separate sources
said this past week.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer, Nick Brown and Lauren
LaCapra in NEW YORK, Tom Hals in WILMINGTON, Jessica Hall in
PHILADELPHIA, Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY, Douwe Miedema
and Dominic Lau in LONDON; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman,
Erica Billingham and Matthew Lewis)