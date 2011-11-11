WRAPUP 3-MF Global fund frustration grows, CFTC confirms probe

* CFTC confirms investigation began Oct. 31
* ICE calls for immediate release of some funds
* Says cash-only customers hurt by current freeze
* Trustee says will seek quick claims process
By Nick Brown and Christopher Doering
Nov 10 IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) on
Thursday added its voice to an anguished chorus of commodity
traders calling for MF Global's bankruptcy court to release
billions of dollars in cash frozen in their accounts.
Unable to say when the search for some $600 million of
missing customer funds might conclude, the trustee overseeing
the liquidation of MF's brokerage moved to deflect mounting
pressure to give back more of that collateral, saying he could
not yet legally release individuals' funds.
But customer payouts may not be far off. In a statement
released Thursday evening, a lawyer for Trustee James Giddens
said his legal team will seek court approval on an expedited
claim submission process for customers.
Assuming it is approved by the bankruptcy court, payouts
may begin in increments as the trustee continues the process of
making sure all of the brokerage's customer assets are
accounted for, according to the statement.
As traders, exchanges and lawyers sought to untangle
accounts, the U.S. futures regulator confirmed it had begun a
formal probe into the collapse of the brokerage once run by Jon
Corzine, a Wall Street legend and former New Jersey governor.
The firm's bad bets on European debt triggered a crisis of
confidence in one of the most active commodity brokers in the
world.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission investigation
follows the discovery that some $600 million was missing from
segregated accounts, customer funds that are meant to be held
separate from the broker's own money.
The CFTC also said it would do a sweeping audit of all
clearing futures commission merchants to ensure customer funds
were properly segregated.
The search for MF Global funds has delayed and complicated
the process of returning funds on account to the firm's
customers, whose cash has been frozen for almost two weeks.
While clients with open trading positions were transferred to
new brokers, those holding only cash have not seen any funds.
There are growing concerns that regulators may be unable to
find the missing customer funds, at least in a state where it
can be paid back to creditors.
"Our forensic investigators have been there since last
week, and nothing we have found so far causes us to think
anything other than there is an apparent shortfall at MF," said
Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens.
Giddens said on Thursday he was not able to authorize the
transfer of individual accounts until all claims had been
made.
If customers still have shortfalls after the claims
process, they would be forced to join the bankruptcy queue as
"unsecured creditors," he said in a statement.
That will infuriate commodity traders who argue that, since
only about 11 percent of the estimated $5.5 billion in
segregated funds is missing, the court should be able to
release another tranche. They estimate that just over half has
been dispersed in the form of collateral on open trades.
In a letter to Manhattan bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, ICE
warned of the "systemic implications" and "moral hazard" of
rewarding customers who had held onto their positions -- and
are now trading with new brokers -- while penalizing those "who
acted quickly and responsibly to reduce their exposure".
"We therefore urge the Court to immediately permit the
release of as much of the cash balance as possible that remains
in the accounts of these liquidating and transferring customers
at MF Global," ICE Futures US President Thomas Farley and ICE
Clear U.S. President Thomas Hammond wrote in the letter.
CFTC INVESTIGATES
The CFTC, which normally does not publicly confirm such
probes, said it was "in the public interest" to announce that
its enforcement division began an investigation on Oct. 31.
"This isn't just a lost-and-found inquiry; it's a full-on
effort to get to the bottom of what appears to be a massive
hide-and-seek ploy," Bart Chilton, a Democratic commissioner,
told Reuters.
The announcement on Thursday was largely symbolic. The CFTC
said it does not intend to provide further updates. The FBI
also has shown a preliminary interest in regulatory probes
looking into the missing funds.
The CFTC said Jill Sommers, a Republican commissioner,
would take the lead on matters related to MF Global. She
replaces Chairman Gary Gensler who has recused himself from the
investigation.
Separately, the CFTC also announced it will review all
futures commission merchants regarding segregated funds.
Regulators and self-regulatory groups frequently review
financial records of those firms, but sweeping checks like the
one being undertaken now are not typical.
"We have heard from a number of concerned customers with
regard to 'How do I know my FCM is solvent or how do I know my
customer funds are protected?'" Sommers said in an interview.
"This is just common sense to make sure that everybody can
feel confident in their clearing members to know that
segregated funds are being properly maintained," she said.
POSITIONS, BUT NOT CASH
Giddens set up a bulk transfer of about 17,000 commodities
accounts earlier this month, including much of the collateral
required to back those trades.
But the court has denied claims by former clients to return
cash trapped in their accounts, leaving them with no trading
account and no cash to fund new positions.
Angry customers have warned that traders, brokers and
smaller hedge funds risk going out of business if they cannot
access their money. Unlike retail banks or in equities, no
government agency stands behind commodity accounts or trades.
James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhon Capital
Management in Chicago, has gathered a loose coalition of around
1,200 MF Global customers who are also frozen out of their
cash. As much as $55 million of his firm's money is
inaccessible.
"Being tied up for even an hour is an eternity in these
markets. It's now been more than a week," said Koutoulas, who
is also a securities lawyer.
"We are petitioning the court for the release of 85 percent
of the funds and to either remove the trustee or move him to a
flat fee so he's motivated to get this resolved as quickly as
possible," said Koutoulas.
It is unclear just how much cash is still frozen in MF
Global's segregated customer accounts, which the CME Group
estimated had a requirement of some $5.5 billion when it filed
for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. Regulators have said some 11 percent
of that, or more than $600 million, is missing.
The CME Group has confirmed that about $1.5 billion of the
$2.5 billion in CME-related segregated trading accounts at MF
Global had been transferred out with those open trades, in
theory leaving about $1 billion. ICE said on Thursday that half
the deposits held for ICE Clear had been transferred, but it
did not give any figures for total or frozen funds.
The bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, in the
same court, No. 11-2790.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; additional reporting by David
Sheppard; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jonathan Leff, Jim Marshall
David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)