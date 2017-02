NEW YORK Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, court records show.

The filing came after talks to sell a variety of assets to Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) broke down earlier Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.

MF Global Finance USA Inc also filed for Chapter 11 protection. Both MF Global entities filed for protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Nick Brown and Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)