MF Global shortfall worsened as bankruptcy neared

Feb 6 The trustee liquidating MF Global
Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit said the shortfall
in commodity customer accounts began five days before the
company's bankruptcy and grew in the days leading up to the
Chapter 11 filing.
James Giddens, the trustee for MF Global Inc, said in a
statement that his investigation has revealed that MF Global
personnel might not have known of the shortfall at the time.
He said he has traced a majority of cash transactions,
totaling more than $105 billion, made in the last week prior to
MF Global's bankruptcy on Oct. 31, 2011. Giddens said he is
working with third parties to seek more complete information
about transfers to "select" parties prior to that bankruptcy.
Giddens also said it is unknown when he will be able to make
more distributions to former customers.