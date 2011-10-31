UPDATE 1-MF Global may seek bankruptcy and sale to Interactive Brokers -WSJ

Oct 31 MF Global Holdings Ltd was nearing
a deal late Sunday night to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection as soon as Monday and sell assets to Interactive
Brokers Group , the Wall Street Journal said, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
As per the tentative plan, MF Global's holding company would
file for bankruptcy protection, the person told the Journal.
Interactive Brokers would then likely make an initial bid of
about $1 billion during a court supervised auction, the person
said, though the deal was described as complicated and that
number could change.
The sale would need to be approved by a bankruptcy judge.
None of MF Global's regulated entities would seek bankruptcy
protection, the person said.
The odds are high the plan gets executed, but it is "very
far from a done deal," the person told the Journal.
MF Global is now suffering because of low interest rates and
bets it made on European sovereign debt, and it is emerging as
one of the hardest-hit U.S. financial firms in the fallout from
Europe's economic crisis.
MF Global and Interactive Brokers could not immediately be
reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Paritosh Bansal in
New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)