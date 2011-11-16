UPDATE 2-FCStone to buy MF Global's LME seat, team

* Deal marks further expansion in metals for FCStone
By Melanie Burton and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S.-based broker
INTL FCStone has agreed to acquire the ring dealing
seat on the London Metal Exchange formerly held by MF Global
in its latest step to beef up its metals business,
industry sources said on Wednesday.
The purchase heralds the entrance of a new ring dealing
member to the exchange, the first in four years.
It also burnishes the credentials of the LME's open outcry
ring as it faces rising competition from Asian exchanges and
just as it prepares to open its books to a number of potential
suitors.
FCStone, a Fortune 500 company, is one of six futures
commission merchants (FCMs) selected to take the accounts of MF
Global in the United States since it filed for bankruptcy
earlier this month.
It has been adding muscle in the metals space, having bought
UK-based broker Ambrian Commodities in April and obtained
approval to be a Category 2 member of the LME at the end of
September.
In addition to a string of high-profile hires this year,
FCStone will also take on MF Global's metals team, said the
sources, which have direct knowledge of the matter.
FCStone has already hired Alex Heath, formerly senior metals
trader with RBC Capital, renowned industry veteran Mo
Ahmadzadeh, who has served on various LME committees, and
Malcolm Freeman, ex managing director at Ambrian and now FC
Stone's Europe sales director.
A purchase price was not yet disclosed.
LME SHARES PART OF DEAL
MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier
this month, had share holdings in the LME valued at around 5.1
million pounds ($8.05 million), based on the last trade in its A
and B shares,. They could be worth much more in a
takeover situation.
MF Global owned 600,000 A shares -- a 4.7 percent stake in
the exchange -- and 25,000 B shares. The A shares may attract a
premium if the LME is bought out by a suitor.
They are now held by KPMG, the UK unit's administrator. KPMG
declined to comment.
LCH.Clearnet said on Wednesday it had nearly completed
transferring positions at the UK arm of MF Global to new
brokers.
LME declined to comment on a possible FCStone purchase.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott has said the exchange has
attracted a double-digit number of suitors since it said in
September it was considering a sale, adding fuel to a frenzy of
bourse consolidation.
News of the potential MF Global unit sale was met with
relief by brokers and others at the LME, worried that the
permanent loss of a ring dealing member could spell the end of
the floor.
"It shows that they've realised that there is a key value on
the floor," said one.
Others questioned whether the broker would be able to claw
back business that has already fled.
"It creates only new brokers but not new liquidity. We need
liquidity providers which INTL will not provide as they are zero
risk shop," said a trader at a competitor.
INTL FC Stone could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal in
London, editing by Jane Baird)