UPDATE 1-MF Global client funds found at JPMorgan - report

Nov 4 Hundreds of millions of dollars of missing client funds from MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK have been found in an account at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N),Bloomberg reported on Friday.

As of Oct. 31, the account had $658.8 million in it, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Word of the account came from two people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg said.

JPMorgan Chase was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dan Wilchins in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)