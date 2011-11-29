MF Global sells more KCBT memberships

* MF Global sells three more memberships at KCBT

* Brokerage has unloaded six memberships since collapse

* Memberships purchased for around $500,000

CHICAGO, Nov 29 Bankrupt broker MF Global MFGLQ.PK on Tuesday unloaded three more memberships at the Kansas City Board of Trade, the exchange said.

The brokerage sold two memberships for $480,000 each and one for $500,000, according to the exchange. It sold three memberships last week for around $500,000, which has been roughly the going rate for KCBT memberships this fall.

The buyer of two memberships is Jump Trading, a Chicago-based trading firm, according to the KCBT. It bought one membership for $500,000 on Tuesday and the other for $499,000 a week earlier.

The KCBT is the country's second-largest wheat exchange. It trades futures and options for hard red winter wheat, which is grown in the U.S. Plains and used to make bread.

MF Global assets are being liquidated by a trustee after the broker filed for bankruptcy on Oct 31. The company run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine made bad bets on European sovereign debt. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Andrea Evans)