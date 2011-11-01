KPMG says closing out MF Global UK client positions

LONDON Nov 1 Accountancy firm KPMG, appointed
administrators to collapsed brokerage MF Global's UK
business, said on Tuesday it was working hard to close out
client positions, expressing confidence clients would see their
money back.
"It's still a large number. It's still billions," Richard
Fleming, KPMG's head of restructuring, told Reuters in an
interview.
It was unclear when the job would be done, Fleming said.
"We'll know a lot more at the end of the day," he said.
Fleming also said he was confident MF Global's clients would
see their money back.
"Our strategy this morning has been ... where we have
clients whose position is reconciled, and are due funds, then
that money will flow," he said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema)