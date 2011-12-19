REFILE-No hope of saving MF Global's UK division-press

LONDON Dec 19 MF Global UK's
administrator KPMG does not believe it will find a rescuer for
the failed futures brokerage and is resigned to shutting the
business, the Times reported on Monday, citing a message to the
firm's remaining staff.
KPMG told 300 MF Global UK staff by email that it had given
up marketing MF Global's remaining British operations after it
failed to find a buyer after a six-week search, the newspaper
said.
MF Global had been one of the biggest U.S. futures
brokerages but the firm, led by former U.S. Senator Jon Corzine,
failed after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
spooked counterparties and investors.
The Times said KPMG joint administrator Mike Pink had told
the paper the brokerage's UK division could not be saved.
"A marketing process was conducted for each main business
area, but no viable bids were received. These were 'wasting
assets', being people or relationship-driven businesses," Pink
said according to the paper.
KPMG told MF Global clients on Friday it had closed or
transferred almost all of the stricken broker's 1.6 million
British client positions.