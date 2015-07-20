Corzine must face MF Global customer class action -US judge

| NEW YORK, July 20
NEW YORK, July 20 MF Global Holdings Ltd
commodities customers may pursue their lawsuit seeking hundreds
of millions of dollars from former chief executive Jon Corzine
and other officials over the brokerage's bankruptcy as a class
action, a federal judge said on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said it was
desirable to let the roughly 25,200 customers sue as a group
rather than require a "plethora" of individual lawsuits, a
process he said would be "wholly inefficient and wasteful."
The lawsuit seeks at least $820 million, comprising at least
$350 million of prejudgment interest, and $470 million to repay
advances from MF Global brokerage trustee James Giddens, which
he could not recover in the bankruptcy proceedings, according to
Merrill Davidoff, a lawyer for the customers.
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31, 2011,
in a collapse that left $1.6 billion missing from customer
accounts. The customers recouped that sum in exchange for
assigning some of their claims to Giddens.
"We were expecting a favorable decision," Davidoff, a
partner at Berger & Montague, said in an interview. "They all
had their money raided and stolen and dipped into illegally, and
still have important claims that need to be pursued."
Corzine is also a former New Jersey governor and senator,
and co-chairman at Goldman Sachs.
His lawyer Jonathan Streeter, a partner at the Dechert law
firm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. MF
Global is now defunct.
Former MF Global investors have separately reached $204.4
million of settlements with the company's former banks, auditor
and officials.
These include a $64.5 million accord with Corzine and other
executives and directors, which would be covered by insurance.
Marrero designated the law firms Berger & Montague and
Entwistle & Cappucci as co-lead counsel of the commodities
customer class action.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is separately
suing Corzine over MF Global's collapse. MF Global settled
related CFTC claims for $100 million.
The case is DeAngelis v Corzine, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-07866.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)