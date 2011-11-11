INSIGHT-Risk, lax oversight riddle MF Global's past

CONVICTED CLIENTS

Parsing the earlier litigation for clues about MF Global's business practices is tricky because alleged malfeasance by an account holder -- as was the case with Cosmo and several other traders -- doesn't necessarily imply liability for the brokerage. A brokerage serves as a vehicle for trades, and as long as the client puts up the money, there's no legal basis to deny the trade.

"I don't think there's a consensus on this legally," said the former official with the CFTC. "But if red flags are raised, you need to address them."

After initially raising Cosmo's trading limit, MF Global eventually closed his account as warning signs mounted. Cosmo also traded through several other brokerages.

Proceedings in the case have been stayed because MF Global is now in bankruptcy. A person familiar with MF Global said the firm did not aid or abet the Ponzi scheme, and that it serves as "a mere conduit" for traders. A brokerage like MF Global "cannot be a policeman of the world," this person said.

In a similar case, MF Global agreed to pay $300,000 in March to settle allegations that it had served as a trading conduit for another Ponzi schemer.

In that case, a man named Michael Meisner had funneled nearly $3 million into his trading account at MF Global after raising $37 million from the clients in his company, Phoenix Diversified Investment Corp, according to a 2010 lawsuit filed by the Phoenix bankruptcy trustee against MF Global. As part of the settlement, the brokerage denied wrongdoing.

While promising high returns in the commodities markets, Meisner, who is serving a 15-year prison sentence, used his investors' money to buy at least 15 luxury cars and purchase or lease about eight luxury homes in Florida, according to his federal indictment.

MF Global's alleged role as a provider of a trading platform for unscrupulous clients has drawn a fine from the CFTC. A few years ago, MF Global hosted the accounts of a hedge fund called Philadelphia Alternative Asset Management Co.

To conceal mounting trading losses from its clients, the Cayman Islands-based hedge fund created a hidden account at MF Global, to which investors had no access, while simultaneously offering upbeat estimates of its profitability, the CFTC said.

The hedge fund ended up losing $133 million in its MF Global accounts, and its bankruptcy receiver settled with MF Global for $75 million in 2007. The CFTC added its own $2 million penalty and cautioned the brokerage that "the commission and the courts consider failures of supervision and recordkeeping to be serious offenses that will have dramatic consequences." A person familiar with MF Global says the brokerage's oversight of clients' accounts has become more robust over the years.

ROGUE TRADER TRACK RECORD

This wasn't the only time federal regulators censured MF Global for alleged lapses in oversight.

In the space of a few hours on Feb. 27, 2008, an MF Global broker in Mississippi made more than a hundred trades from his home computer, placing a bet of nearly $1 billion to buy thousands of wheat futures contracts, according to a lawsuit by several investors.

The next day, MF Global said it was taking a $141.5 million loss resulting from those trades. The brokerage's risk-control measures could have stopped the trades from going through, but those controls had been "deactivated" in certain cases to allow for greater speed, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2008.

Earlier this year, MF Global agreed to pay $90 million to settle the claims. The disclosures rattled analysts and investors, which included four large pension funds.

"The magnitude of the loss is clearly disconcerting to us and calls into question the degree of risk taking and risk management at (MF Global)," Credit Suisse said at the time, according to the lawsuit.

A person familiar with MF Global says the rogue trading happened because of a human error in configuring the software. The error has since been fixed. MF Global says it has since "dramatically enhanced" its risk operations, personnel and technology.

Shortly before the wheat-trader case, MF Global was accused in a lawsuit of having difficulty with another employee. In that case, a Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) natural gas-futures trader needed to conceal his losses from his supervisors, according to the 2009 lawsuit filed by the bank against MF Global.

The trader, who was working through MF Global and another brokerage, arranged for his brokers to send Bank of Montreal erroneous price estimates, the pending lawsuit says. The alleged ruse kept the Canadian bank in the dark about the true state if its gas-options accounts. MF Global denies the charges and says the Canadian bank failed to supervise its own trader. The trader, who has since left the bank, pleaded guilty in 2008 to federal charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

In 2009, the CFTC fined MF Global $10 million for "significant supervision violations." The fine covered both the wheat-trader case and the Bank of Montreal case. (Reporting by Philip Shishkin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)