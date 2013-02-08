JPMorgan says MF Global plan obscures possible recoveries

Feb 8 A proposed liquidation plan for MF Global
Holdings Ltd fails to take into account that its
finance unit is being hit twice for the same debt, undercutting
what some creditors might recover, JPMorgan Chase & Co
said in a court filing.
Creditors of the finance unit could get up to 47.7 percent
of their money if the double liability were voided, according to
the filing by JPMorgan, which is an agent and lender under the
unit's $1.2 billion liquidity facility.
That is more than the maximum 33.6 percent that those
creditors would receive under the plan proposed earlier this
month by Silver Point Capital, Knighthead Capital and Cyrus
Capital Partners in conjunction with trustee Louis Freeh.
There are several legal strategies for voiding the double
liability of the finance unit, according to the filing JPMorgan
made late on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
Furthermore, if the holding company claim against the
finance unit were subordinated to lenders' claims against the
finance unit, the lenders could recover nearly 60 percent of
their money, JPMorgan said.
Brett Miller, an attorney at Morrison & Foerster who
represents the trustee, declined to comment on JPMorgan's
filing. Silver Point Capital and Bruce Bennett, a Jones Day
attorney who represents the liquidation plan proponents, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The disputed double liability stems from $931 million that
was borrowed under a liquidity facility in the days leading up
to the bankruptcy of MF Global in October 2011.
While the holding company borrowed the money, the finance
unit was also a borrower under the facility, creating the first
liability. After the holding company received the money, it then
transferred $928 million to the finance unit, creating a second
liability.
"The impact of this double liability on Finco creditor
recoveries is significant," the JPMorgan filing said.
However, the claims against the finance unit are in the same
class as $1 billion in notes issued by the holding company.
JPMorgan did not say in its filing if voiding the holding
company's claim against the finance unit would reduce the
recovery for holders of the notes.
Peter Pantaleo, the Simpson Thacher & Bartlett lawyer who is
representing JPMorgan, declined to comment on the filing.