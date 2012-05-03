MF Global's UK arm takes trustee to court

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 MF Global's UK affiliate on Thursday filed litigation in a British court over a $700 million dispute with MF Global's U.S. broker-dealer, the broker-dealer's trustee said in a statement.
Trustee James Giddens has argued that roughly $700 million at the UK affiliate's estate belongs to the broker-dealer's customers who traded on foreign exchanges. The UK affiliate has said the money belongs to its own customers.
Giddens said last month that the sides were at an impasse and would require court intervention.
Giddens has estimated that customers are missing a total of about $1.6 billion that disappeared from their accounts as MF Global sank.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS