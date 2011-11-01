London Metal Exchange suspends MF Global from trading

SINGAPORE Nov 1 The London Metal Exchange has suspended broker-dealer MF Global from trading on the exchange with immediate effect, the LME said in a statement.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday following bad bets on euro zone debt and London's LCH Clearnet declared it a defaulter.

"MF Global has been suspended from LMEselect and the Ring with immediate effect," the LME statement said.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange also suspended MF Global. (Reporting by Richard Mably; Editing by Michael Urquhart)