London Metal Exchange suspends MF Global from trading

BRIEF-NORTH SEA ENERGY SAYS IAN LAMBERT APPOINTED CEO
* NORTH SEA ENERGY INC - HARVEY LAWSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Nov 1 The London Metal Exchange has suspended broker-dealer MF Global from trading on the exchange with immediate effect, the LME said in a statement.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday following bad bets on euro zone debt and London's LCH Clearnet declared it a defaulter.
"MF Global has been suspended from LMEselect and the Ring with immediate effect," the LME statement said.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange also suspended MF Global. (Reporting by Richard Mably; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* NORTH SEA ENERGY INC - HARVEY LAWSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors drops to more than one-year low on forecast cut