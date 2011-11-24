UPDATE 1-Global UK client contracts transfer completed-LME

(Adds details)

LONDON Nov 24 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Thursday the process of transferring client contracts with the UK unit of failed U.S. broker dealer MF Global to other LME members had been completed.

"The process of transferring client contracts that satisfied LCH.Clearnet's eligible criteria has been completed," the LME said in a statement. "LCH.Clearnet will be contacting all those who requested transfers."

Metals clients of MF Global UK had faced delays in their positions being transferred to new brokers, partly because of a problem with LME data which slowed the migration process.

MF Global filed for Chapter 11 protection on Oct. 31 after the New York-based company revealed it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt.

(Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)