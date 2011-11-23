JP Morgan agrees to buy all MF Global's LME shares-KPMG

Japan stocks hit 2-week low in thin trade; Toyota underperforms
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.
LONDON Nov 23 J.P. Morgan has agreed to buy all of defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global's shareholding in the London Metal Exchange, KPMG, the administrators for MF Global's UK unit, said on Wednesday.
"We received a great deal of interest in the LME shares and are pleased to be in the final stages of concluding a sale," Richard Heis, joint special administrator of MF Global UK, said.
He did not give a price for the sale. Reuters reported on Tuesday that J.P. Morgan would pay 25 million pounds ($39 million).
"The sales process for various aspects of the MF Global UK business continues apace and we are in negotiations with several parties to this end."
He also said KPMG had prepared a timeline for the return of client assets and funds. ($1 = 0.6391 British pounds) (Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Anthony Barker)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct