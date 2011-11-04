MF Global seen struggling to secure bankruptcy loan

* Without a loan a fire sale looks likely

* MF Global currently operating on $8 mln cash

* Negotiating with lenders for bankruptcy loan - lawyer

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Nov 4 MF Global MFGLQ.PK faces a tough task in finding a lender to prop it up through bankruptcy, experts say, increasing the likelihood of a quick fire sale.

The bankrupt futures broker, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine until his resignation on Friday, is surviving on $8 million in cash that is designed to last until a bankruptcy court hearing on Nov. 14.

But it will need a more stable source of funding to carry out a comprehensive liquidation rather than a fire sale, bankruptcy experts who spoke to Reuters said. In bankruptcy, that funding usually comes in the form of a third-party loan, known as a debtor-in-possession loan, or DIP.

An attorney for MF Global, Ken Ziman, told a hearing on Tuesday that the company is trying to negotiate a DIP, that may be easier said than done. MF Global's lack of assets make it too risky a prospect for most lenders, experts said.

"Other than maybe trying to get a better deal with St. Peter, what is the altruistic reason for funding a loan to MF Global right now?" said Bill Brandt, chief executive of turnaround consulting firm Development Specialists Inc, who is not involved in the MF Global bankruptcy.

MF Global has not said publicly that it plans to liquidate, but prior attempts to sell its business suggest that a wind-down is likely. In such cases, where DIP lenders will not have a chance to control a reorganized entity, incentives to lend come in the form of fees and liens on assets within the debtors' estate.

Most of MF Global's affiliates across the world in so-called administration proceedings -- meaning their assets are reserved for their own local creditors, said Kevin Starke, a senior bankruptcy analyst at CRT Capital Group. That significantly limits the pool of assets that could be used for collateral.

"You have no idea what you would use as collateral," Starke said. "There would have to be some actual value at the top tiers of the organizational chart."

HIGHER VALUES BY SITTING TIGHT

Without a DIP to keep it afloat, MF Global would likely be forced to liquidate assets quickly, which would mean less recovery for creditors, said Lorenzo Marinuzzi, a bankruptcy attorney at Morrison & Foerster.

A bankrupt company without adequate financing lacks time to figure out how to maximize values, Marinuzzi said.

For example, bankrupt Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK, which did not need a DIP because it had plenty of its own cash, sat on real estate assets for years as a strategy for boosting their values. Lehman has sold its real estate portfolio in pieces, and expects to generate about $13.2 billion in recovery for its creditors by the end of 2014, according to court papers.

"When Lehman filed for bankruptcy, there were lots of people looking to buy assets right away," Marinuzzi said. "Lehman said 'Sit tight,' and by virtue of being able to look at the process, they've gotten higher values."

If creditor recoveries prove paltry, creditors may look for other ways to increase recovery, such as litigation, according to Brandt.

"What you're going to see is a case where the expectation for recovery won't stem from the selling of assets, and instead will stem from lawsuits," he said.

In that sense, Brandt said, MF Global is less like Lehman and more like Bernard Madoff's bankrupt investment company, where lawsuits filed by liquidation trustee Irving Picard have contributed the bulk of the $8.7 billion recovered for defrauded customers.

There may be no shortage of claims for potential lawsuits against MF, its brokerage business and its executives, given questions about whether it improperly mixed customer funds with its own capital.

Regulators said more than $600 million in customer money was missing from MF's brokerage, leading to investigations by the FBI and other authorities over possible misuse of customer funds.

Uncertainty surrounding the actions of the company and its executives may be another factor that drives lenders away, Brandt said.

If MF Global does secure a DIP, it is likely to come from JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), its loan agent, Marinuzzi said. JPMorgan already has a lien on MF's assets by virtue of providing the $8 million in short-term cash out of the brokerage's collateral. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)