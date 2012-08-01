MF Global corporate trustee sees return of all customer funds

* MF Global trustee gives hope to customers who lost money
* Freeh to testify before Senate Agriculture Committee
By Jonathan Leff and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 The trustee overseeing the
liquidation of failed futures brokerage MF Global's
parent company expressed hope on Wednesday that customers who
had faced an up to $1.6 billion shortfall in funds would
eventually be returned all of their funds.
In prepared testimony before the Senate Agriculture
Committee, Louis Freeh -- who is responsible for winding down
the parent company, but is not leading efforts to recoup missing
funds from the brokerage division -- said he is confident that
"all of the customers of MF Global Inc eventually will be made
whole."
While the comments may offer more hope to thousands of
futures-trading customers who have thus far seen a return of
only 72 percent of the estimated $5.5 billion in segregated
funds that were frozen at the broker when it failed last
October, Freeh also said his comments were based only on
"currently available public data in the United States and
reports issued by affiliates and administrators around the
world."
James Giddens, the trustee for the broker-dealer unit, has
not spoken as optimistically as Freeh about the hope of
recovering all of the money.
Giddens, who will also appear before the committee, has
previously said that investigators have located most of the
missing funds, but may face lengthy litigation in order to
recover the money.
He is seeking to recover some $700 million in Britain that
he says belongs to U.S. customers.
Bankruptcy claims by MF Global customers had risen to around
90 cents on the dollar by early June, reflecting growing
optimism that most cash would eventually be restored, although
many expect it will take years to do so.