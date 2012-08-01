UPDATE 3-MF Global customers may reclaim 90 pct of funds-trustee

* MF Global trustee Freeh sees customers made fully whole
* MF Global's brokerage trustee Giddens a bit less rosy
* Giddens: "uphill battle" to recover entire shortfall
* Lawmakers concerned about failures at MF Global, Peregrine
* Officials ponder reforms, including insurance-like fund
By Alexandra Alper and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 The trustee overseeing the
liquidation of MF Global's failed futures brokerage told a U.S.
Senate panel on Wednesday that customers could receive over 90
percent of their funds.
While it may take months or years of legal battles to recoup
more of the $1.6 billion in missing money, the comments from
James Giddens added to months of growing optimism that thousands
of farmers and futures traders who had feared a devastating
financial blow may yet be made whole.
"If we're successful in pending litigations, I think we're
comfortable saying that additional distributions should
certainly be in the 90 percent range," Giddens said. Customer
bankruptcy claims have been trading in the secondary market at
more than 90 cents on the dollar for months.
The trustee winding down MF Global's parent
company, former FBI Director Louis Freeh, was even more
optimistic, reiterating his prediction that all customer cash
would be fully returned. He said in prepared testimony that his
comments were based on public information, not new insight.
Giddens said he expects soon to increase the distribution to
customers who traded on U.S. exchanges to 80 percent, up from 72
percent now. "We very much would like to pay every customer 100
percent, however, it will be a time consuming, difficult and
uphill battle," he told senators.
While the final tally is unlikely to be known for years, the
hunt for missing MF Global funds has drawn renewed scrutiny
after the collapse last month of smaller broker Peregrine
Financial Group as its founder confessed to a two-decade fraud
that left a more than $200 million hole in customer accounts.
That scandal has provoked renewed political outrage over
regulators' ability to protect customer cash, and both collapses
were the subject of the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing on
how to improve the security and oversight of futures markets.
Officials who testified appeared no nearer to agreeing which
of a half-dozen new measures to improve futures broker security
might move forward.
"The failure of two futures brokerages in a nine-month time
span has deeply wounded investor confidence in the futures
markets," said Chairman Debbie Stabenow.
"We have heard from farmers and businesses who, after MF
Global collapsed, opened accounts at Peregrine. For these folks,
lightning really does strike twice in the same place, and they
rightfully want to know why. I want to know why."
GROWING HOPE
The fact that Giddens' has had success in finding and
recovering much of the missing money may temper criticism of
former MF Global Chief Executive Jon Corzine, who had been
scrambling to meet margin calls on bad European debt trades in
the brokerage's final days.
When asked by lawmakers whether or not Corzine knew about
the transfer of customer money, Giddens said he felt there was
evidence pointing to the brokerage's executive suite.
"I think the preponderance of the evidence indicates that
management, senior management at MF Global was aware of the
liquidity crisis and was aware that customer funds toward the
end were being utilized to cover other costs in the firm,"
Giddens said.
A spokesman for Corzine, Steven Goldberg, said the former
U.S. senator and governor of New Jersey stood by earlier
Congressional testimony that "he was not aware of the misuse of
customer funds."
Giddens in a June report said he believed there were valid
claims against Corzine, Chief Financial Officer Henri Steenkamp
and others for breach of fiduciary duty and negligence.
But in Wednesday's testimony, Giddens said he will forgo
filing such claims himself in favor of assisting a class of
former MF Global customers who have asserted civil claims.
Giddens said any money generated from the lawsuits would be
funneled back to the MF Global Inc estate and distributed to
customers.
Despite the optimism for MF Global customers, Peregrine
customers face a much steeper battle. Peregrine trustee Ira
Bodenstein told lawmakers on Wednesday he could not provide a
timetable for returning customer money.
"We're working diligently right now to verify the customer
balances and customer segregated funds," he said.
Peregrine customer claims are trading at only 20 to 22 cents
on the dollar, reflecting the uncertainty.
NEW REFORMS, OLD IDEAS
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised questions about
the regulatory structure that missed red flags at both
brokerages, and whether or not the decades-old model of letting
the industry police itself is out of date.
Officials and industry representatives promoted regulatory
reforms ranging from an insurance-like fund to tougher penalties
or changes to the bankruptcy code.
Giddens said an insurance fund modeled after the securities
industry's Securities Investor Protection Corp might have
covered about 78 percent of MF Global customers after the
bankruptcy.
But officials from exchange operator CME Group --
which was MF Global's functional regulator and has advocated
using its clearing house to safeguard customer funds -- said
creating such a fund was not as easy as it looked.
"Ask the folks that were investing with Mr. Madoff when he
took $50 billion and SIPC gave them $2.5 billion in return," CME
president Terrence Duffy said, referring to infamous Ponzi
schemer Bernard Madoff.