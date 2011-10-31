NY Fed suspends MF Global from new business

NEW YORK Oct 31 The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday that MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, the troubled brokerage, is suspended from conducting new business with the New York Fed.

The New York Fed said the suspension would last until MF Global meets the New York Fed's policy on primary dealers.

MF shares were halted from treading early on Monday.

Media reports have said MF Global was nearing a deal late on Sunday night to file for bankruptcy protection and sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR.O). For details, see [ID:nN1E79T08Q] (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)