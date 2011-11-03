Olam says has "very limited exposure" to MF Global

SINGAPORE Nov 3 Singapore Commodities firm Olam International Ltd said on Thursday it has "very limited exposure" to U.S. brokerage firm MF Global , which filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Monday.

"We have very limited exposure," Olam's spokeswoman Chow Hung Hoeng said in response to a Reuters query. She did not elaborate.

Olam trades about 20 different commodities ranging from Australian almonds and African cashews to cocoa. It also operates coffee plantations in Laos and a rice business in Thailand. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)