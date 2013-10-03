CORRECTED-MF Global trustee plans to return more customer funds

(Corrects first paragraph to reflect payouts will benefit all
commodity customers impacted by MF Global's collapse)
* Brokerage unit trustee seeks to repay U.S. customers
* Seeks to distribute funds even to those who traded on
foreign exchanges
* MF Global went bankrupt in October 2011
Oct 2 The trustee liquidating the brokerage unit
of MF Global Holdings Ltd has asked a federal bankruptcy judge
for permission to return remaining funds to commodity trader
customers affected by the firm's 2011 collapse.
Wednesday's request by court-appointed trustee James Giddens
would reallocate some money earmarked for general unsecured
creditors to customers of the brokerage, who have a
higher-priority payback status. The move could bring closure to
customers who have waited nearly two years to fully recover
their money, which became tied up when MF Global went bankrupt
on Oct. 31, 2011.
Giddens has estimated that $1.6 billion went missing from
customer accounts, mainly in the few days prior to MF Global's
collapse, and that so far about 98 percent of the money has been
returned to customers who traded on U.S. exchanges, and 74
percent to customers who traded on foreign exchanges.
"The relief sought in this motion, if granted, should allow
every one of the more than 26,000 former customers of MFGI with
allowed net equity claims to be paid in full before the end of
the calendar year," attorneys for Giddens said in a court
filing.
MF Global was a commodities brokerage run by Jon Corzine,
the former New Jersey governor and senator and a former Goldman
Sachs chairman.
After its collapse amid exposure to risky European sovereign
debt, regulators found that MF Global had tried to bridge its
liquidity gaps in its hectic final days by improperly dipping
into customer funds.
Giddens was tasked with recovering as much of that money as
possible, including through settlements with MF Global
counter-parties, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and CME
Group Inc.
Last year, Giddens said there was still likely to be a hole
in customer funds, and that he would seek to bridge it by
reallocating a portion of the money earmarked for non-customer
unsecured creditors.
At the time, Louis Freeh, a separate trustee in charge of MF
Global's parent entity, challenged whether Giddens had the
authority to do that. The sides ultimately settled their
differences, and Wednesday's motion seeks to establish that
allocation.
A final, complete distribution can only be initiated after
court approval. Anyone who opposes the allocation will have
until Oct. 16 to file an objection.
Approval of this motion would allow Giddens to move forward
with a 100 percent final distribution to all former customers of
the brokerage, including those who traded on foreign exchanges.
Corzine faces lawsuits from Freeh, Giddens and customers
accusing him of negligently pursuing risky trading strategies,
which included a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt,
that strained the company's liquidity and culminated in its
demise. Corzine has denied wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Nick Brown and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)