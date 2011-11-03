US reviews trades, subpoenas MF Global auditor--BBG

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. securities regulator is reviewing trades in MF Global Holding's MFGLQ.PK convertible bonds for possible insider trading, while the U.S. futures regulator has sent a subpoena to the firm's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PWC.UL, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Citing two people with direct knowledge, Bloomberg reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking at trading in MF Global's convertible bonds to determine whether some investors sold the debt based on confidential information before the firm's collapse.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday after risky bets on European debt scared away clients and investors.

The SEC is trying to determine whether some investors learned in advance of the events that triggered the firm's collapse, including demands for capital boosts, ratings downgrades, and margin calls, Bloomberg reported.

In a separate report, the news agency said the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sent a subpoena to PwC, requesting information on the segregation of MF Global's customer funds.

Bloomberg said the CFTC is asking for information about $633 million missing from customer accounts, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A CFTC spokesman would not comment on the report. A PwC spokeswoman said the firm had no comment.